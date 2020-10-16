Kids love to communicate and using stories helps them to put their ideas across. Here are 5 apps that can help them build and show their own story.

Many parents know that getting their child’s attention can be as simple as promising to tell them a story. Kids of all ages love stories and in many cases, they can listen to the same story over and over again. Kids don’t just love listening to stories, they also enjoy making up their own stories. Kids love to communicate and using stories helps them to put their ideas across. Most children constantly make up adventures to entertain themselves and those around them.

Fortunately, the writing process is much easier than ever before. Your child can get help structuring an entire story from start to finish. Online research will reveal the options available when it comes to story writing apps. Whether your child is working on a school project or is simply interested in writing, you can find a suitable writing app. Book-making and writing apps are fun and easy to use. The following are some digital tools that will make life easier for your budding writer.

5 BookPress

For kids who love to write stories on their iPad, BookPress is a great option. Kids who keep an iPad journal will find it easy to create a story or book using the information stored on their device. If your kid has been writing short stories, putting them together in a book is made easy using this app.

The app allows the user to access a secure website to edit writings online. The process of writing is easy and it allows the user to rewrite or edit the stories as often as they like. Your child will be able to share stories on social media or even publish a hard copybook. The stories are also available on e-book readers.

4 Book Creator

The best thing about this app is that it is suitable for kids of any age. Young kids can use Book Creator to write on a tablet. Even your four years old can find this app handy. The app creators have designed this app with the young child in mind. It is suitable for use in class or at home.

Young kids can create regular e-books, picture books, comic books, or even art books. The young writer can customize the book in different text, images, book shape, and anything else. The complete work can be published as a hard copy book or made available online.

3 MyStorybook

For a site that is easy to navigate, MyStorybook offers the best solution. Kids get a blank canvas where they proceed to add characters, text, and scenery. Creative kids can add digital drawings to their stories. The app is easy to use with the large colorful buttons making it convenient for younger kids.

By following the step-by-step tutorial, young kids can create their stories without difficulty. Kids will be able to share their writings online or they can print them for a small fee.

2 Book Writer 2

The Book Writer 2 app is perfect for children and adults alike. Anyone wishing to create multimedia books can use this app conveniently. By using your iPad or iPhone, you can type text and also insert videos, photos, drawings, narrations, or music.

This versatile writing tool is easy to use and it has a very intuitive interface. It features different types of templates and other options. The writer can add content directly from a camera or any information stored on the device. The process of writing and editing is easy for the young writer to grasp.

1 Scribble

The child who loves to scribble will love this fun app. If your child loves comic books, or if he enjoys books that are full of pictures, this is exactly what he needs. The app allows the child to choose a theme from the different categories on offer. Next, the child will write a story on the blank template provided.

The app has drawing tools and a ready background to help create beautiful illustrations. The writer can even add photos and voice narrations to enhance the story. A great thing about this app is that several children can use it on the same tablet.

If your child is interested in stories, writing a story can be a great activity. Writing is fun and inspirational, but it is not always easy. There is a lot that goes into planning and writing a book or story. Writing a story will teach your kids how to communicate effectively using written language. Fortunately, thanks to technology, finding inspiration and ideas for a story does not have to be difficult. The apps allow kids to make up and share their own stories.

